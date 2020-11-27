Active Southern West Virginia hosting Ugly Sweater Run this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Active Southern West Virginia is hosting an ugly sweater run and walk event through the light display at the Fayetteville County Park.

The event will take place this Sunday November 29th from 5 PM to 7 PM. Participants will be able to walk or run through the light display at the park and see the lights at their own pace. Registration for the event is limited and is $10 for adults and free for children twelve and under. As an added bonus participants can pick up a complementary ornament from the park office.

“They are welcome to walk or run as much as they want, but you know we challenge everyone to try the 5K distance,” said Wellness Director Veronica Crosier. “After you run you can pick up a complementary Christmas ornament at the park office as a little gift and it should be a good time.”

There are only about forty open registration spots left. To register visit the details section on the event page of the Active Southern West Virginia Facebook page.