Active Southern West Virginia and City of Beckley receive Healthy People Healthy Places Award

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Beckley and Active Southern WV received a Healthy People Healthy Places award from the West Virginia DHHR.

The City thanked Active Southern WV, the Beckley’s Bike and Pedestrian Action Committee, the City and County’s Parks and Recreation Departments, and many other local organizations.

Active Southern West Virginia said they were excited to see all the progress the city has made in healthy initiatives over the past few years.

“We are so proud of the efforts of the City of Beckley for a number of years now to prioritize the health and wellness of their residents,” Executive Director Melanie Seiler said.

Active Southern West Virginia has plenty of activities coming up in the near future for those looking to get active, including a full moon bike and walk event.

