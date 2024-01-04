Activated Body Studio launches Ripple Mentorship Program

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Activated Body Studio is kicking off a program to provide mentorship for one young woman aspiring to become a Pilates instructor.

The Ripple Mentorship Program will provide vocational skills in teaching fitness, understanding wellness, and sharing knowledge with clients.

The initiative also offers career resources to help with the application, interview, and contract negotiation process.

Once the student completes the program, they will be qualified for a job teaching Mat Pilates and have the opportunity to further their education to become a Nationally Certified Pilates Teacher.

Since this is a pilot program, only one candidate will win during this cycle.

An anonymous donor will provide total financial aid for one female Fayette County native between 17 and 25 years old who can give references displaying their drive and passion to rise above their circumstances.

To apply, submit an online form at this link and provide a 1 to 3-minute video explaining why you would be the perfect candidate.

The application deadline is Wednesday, January 17.

For more information about Activated Body Studio, visit activated-body.com

