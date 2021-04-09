ACE Resort to hold job fair

MINDEN, WV (WOAY) – ACE Adventure Resort is looking to fill many different types of job positions for this coming season, and they will be holding a job fair on Saturday, April 10th to find new employees to fill them. The 1500 acre resort is looking for people to fill positions ranging from their wait staff, office jobs, housekeeping, transportation, among others. But perhaps their biggest positions they need filled for the summer is their many adventure jobs, from mountain biking to ziplining to mud running to many more.

“West Virginia tourism is huge, and we live in Fayette County where we have the New River Gorge Bridge, we just became a national park. So, there is job opportunity in employment, and if you’re in need of a job and would like to come work for us, we are interested in receiving your application, meeting you, and talking about what types of positions are interesting to you,” says Assistant Events Supervisor Rosalie Cacaro.

The job fair would be a perfect time to bring in your resume and meet the supervisors. You can also fill out a job application online at AceRaft.com.

