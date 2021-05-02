ACE holds 2021 Ramp it Up! Ramp Festival

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The second annual Ramp it Up Ramp Festival came to ACE Adventure Resort’s very own Lost Paddle Bar, and delicious ramp dinners, live music, and lots of fun were had by all.

“It’s felt great today,” says Chris Colin, the special events coordinator for ACE. “I’ve been telling everybody around here that it looks like summertime. We are a seasonal business so everybody kind of goes away in the winter, it’s quiet in the wintertime, but in the summer it’s great to see people on vacation, walking around getting ready for their whitewater rafting trip, going ziplining, listening to some great music. So it’s great, summers here, and we’re excited for 2021.”