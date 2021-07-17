ACE Adventure Resort wrapping up the summer with fun, spooky festivities

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Summer is winding down fast, but ACE Adventure Resort still has plenty of fun summer festivities ahead to make the most of the rest of the season, some of them being just a little bit spooky.

“We’re going to be showing a movie on our 27-foot inflatable movie screen, so see if you’re brave enough to watch Jaws from the water in the dark,” says Chris Colin, the events coordinator for ACE.

Because there’s no better way than to face your fear of sharks than at the resort’s first-ever Jaws on the Lake event coming up on July 31st at 8 PM. But, later in the summer, ACE will also be giving you another chance to face your fears.

The first weekend of August, August 7th, we are going to be doing Nightmare in the Gorge Haunted Campout. It’s going to be part scavenger hunt part haunted attraction in the woods if you will,” he says.

To make up for the cancellation of the Nightmare in the Gorge in the fall, the Haunted Campout will leave you with a whole night of clues to find and riddles to solve, all while being chased by monsters. And both Jaws on the Lake and the Haunted Campout will be terrifyingly fun.

“Camping in the woods and running from monsters will certainly be a memorable experience you won’t soon forget,” Colin says. “And when you’re out there floating around watching Jaws you never know, there may be some sharks swimming around there in the water with ya.”

But if these events are too scary to take, then you definitely don’t want to miss the next DJ Dance Party and night swim on August 14th.

Tickets are still available for these fun summer events, and you can find them here: https://aceraft.com/new-river-gorge-events/

