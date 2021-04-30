Accident shuts down Flat Top Rd., knocks out power to hundreds

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY)- A tractor-trailer overturned early this morning, cutting power to hundreds in Raleigh County.

According to Raleigh County dispatchers, the call came in at 4:50 this morning. The semi-truck was traveling on Flat Top Road when it overturned in front of the Rose & Quesenberry Funeral Home, knocking out power to over 1,000 customers in Raleigh County.

Ghent Fire Department, Beaver Fire Department, Ghent EMS, Jancare Ambulance, and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene.

The road is still closed and dispatchers are urging drivers to find an alternate route.

Shady Spring Elementary, Middle, and High schools are closed for the day.

