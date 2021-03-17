Access to Wyoming County Courthouse increasing April 1st

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – One county’s primary place for public business is about to open up even further.

For months, the Wyoming County Courthouse has operated with very limited access to the public. Due to positive COVID-19 numbers in the county, the courthouse will increase public access beginning on April 1st.

“During our normal business hours, we will still have a deputy at the door, kind of monitoring the number of people that we have in the building,” said Wyoming County Commission President Jason Mullins. “We’ll probably limit most of the offices to two members of the public in each office at a time. We still want to feel safe and secure. We still want to do business.”

The courthouse will continue to operate during its normal business hours of 8 am – 4 pm Monday through Friday.