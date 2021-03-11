Accepting grant applications for rural energy program

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY) – The application deadline for the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) is on March 31 at 4:30 p.m.

The REAP program is designed to help rural businesses and ag-producers to purchase or install renewable energy systems or make energy efficiency improvements.

Funds may be used for the purchase, installation, and construction of renewable energy systems, such as: ($2,500 minimum and $500,000 maximum grant)

Biomass (for example: biodiesel and ethanol, anaerobic digesters, and solid fuels)

Geothermal for electric generation or direct use

Hydropower below 30 megawatts

Small and large wind generation

Small and large solar generation

Funds may also be used for the purchase, installation, and construction of energy efficiency improvements, such as: ($1,500 minimum and $250,000 grant maximum grant)

High efficiency heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC)

Insulation

Lighting

Cooling or refrigeration units

Doors and windows

Electric, solar, or gravity pumps for sprinkler pivots

Switching from a diesel to electric irrigation motor replacement of energy-inefficient equipment

The loan guarantee percentage is published annually in a Federal Register notice. REAP loans approved in Fiscal Year 2021 will receive an 80 percent guarantee. REAP Grants funds are available for up to 25 percent of total eligible project costs. Combined grant and loan guarantee funding up to 75 percent of total eligible project costs.

For more information on the application process contact Jesse Gandee at 304-238-5655 or email him at: jesse.gandee@usda.gov