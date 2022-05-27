AAA travel agent gives advice on what to expect for Memorial Day Weekend travel this year

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Memorial Day Weekend and the unofficial kick-off to summer is here again, meaning travel is set to spike.

But before people head out on the open road, Senior Travel Agent at AAA in Beckley, Melissa Norris wants to give people some helpful pointers so that they can make the most out of their journey ahead.

She says one fact is certain, travelers can expect to see plenty of other vehicles sharing the road with them this year.

“AAA does predict that about 39.2 million people will travel on the road this year, and that’s up a little over 8% from last year that will go over 50 miles to their destination,” says Norris.

In West Virginia alone, about 200,000 people are expected to be on the road this year. This is a pretty significant leap considering the prices at the pump are also up.

Unsurprisingly though, air travel and other modes of travel are also expected to see a spike with the gas prices being the way that they are.

Norris says that planning is essential, no matter how people choose to travel. She gives some specific tips if a vehicle is the primary mode of transportation this holiday weekend.

“The demand for travel this year is high in people in general,” Norris says. “I always recommend that they check their tires, make sure their car is properly serviced, but always we have apps and Gas Buddy that they can check for gas prices along their way traveling.”

Lastly, Norris says to be prepared for any delays, as well.

She reminds people that AAA members are offered roadside assistance in the event that they would need a battery boost, tire changes, or other vehicle maintenance along the way.

AAA members can call the number that’s on their card for roadside assistance, 1-800-AAAHELP.

They also recommend calling their local travel agent for further information on directions, where to stay, and other travel planning resources.

