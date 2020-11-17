AAA shares tips during Winter Safety Awareness Week

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – It is Winter Safety Awareness Week and AAA is advising drivers to give their vehicles some extra attention this year.

As a result of stay-at-home orders, an increase of people working from home and virtual learning, motorists are driving fewer miles and vehicles are sitting idle for longer periods of time. According to AAA, now is the perfect time to ensure vehicles are road-ready for the winter ahead.

“One of the firs things that we want to think about is our battery. Even if your car hasn’t been running, your car electronic system is tapping into your car battery,” Retail Manager Autumn Bess said.

AAAA encourages all drivers to have a well-stocked roadside emergency kit suitable for local weather conditions.