AAA Offers Special Protection for Teachers, Frontline Workers During Pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) — On this first day of winter, AAA is offering a special thank you to those who’ve been working to keep our communities safe, healthy and educating our children during these unprecedented times.

Health care professionals, educators and support staff and first responders can take advantage of a special membership offer—50% off primary dues for new members and one free associate membership for existing members—until December 31, 2020.

“These workers and educators continue to be on the frontline spending tireless hours during a very challenging year,” said Jenifer Moore, AAA spokeswoman. “AAA wants to make sure they have peace of mind through the winter and beyond.”

In addition to health care professionals, first responders and teachers, the special membership offer is also extended to administrators and support staff, school bus drivers, custodial workers, and anyone who works in education or helps to educate and care for our youth.

The special membership offer is available for all membership levels and also includes the following for new members:

1st additional household driver free

50% off any additional household drivers

The offer is also available to anyone who wants to gift a membership to the special teachers and first responders in their lives.

“Workers in law enforcement, health care and schools have been great partners to AAA as we work to improve traffic safety in our communities. They are always here for us, so we want to be here for them,” Moore said.

For more information, contact AAA at this special number 1-844-317-0063 – where dedicated staff members will be available to assist.