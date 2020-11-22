880 new cases of COVID-19 reported, along with four new deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 22, 2020, there have been 1,021,783 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 40,478 total cases and 662 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old male from Mineral County, a 72-year old male from Mineral County, an 80-year old male from Mineral County, and a 60-year old female from Summers County. “Today more West Virginia families are suffering the loss of their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We grieve for them and for everyone this virus has affected.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (344), Berkeley (2,692), Boone (581), Braxton (99), Brooke (531), Cabell (2,550), Calhoun (56), Clay (104), Doddridge (106), Fayette (1049), Gilmer (183), Grant (282), Greenbrier (381), Hampshire (265), Hancock (519), Hardy (202), Harrison (1,081), Jackson (654), Jefferson (1,165), Kanawha (5,190), Lewis (218), Lincoln (382), Logan (987), Marion (715), Marshall (1,011), Mason (339), McDowell (569), Mercer (1,203), Mineral (989), Mingo (915), Monongalia (3,018), Monroe (329), Morgan (233), Nicholas (299), Ohio (1,301), Pendleton (96), Pleasants (72), Pocahontas (96), Preston (466), Putnam (1,645), Raleigh (1,380), Randolph (622), Ritchie (128), Roane (145), Summers (253), Taylor (260), Tucker (104), Tyler (124), Upshur (437), Wayne (902), Webster (51), Wetzel (367), Wirt (89), Wood (2,091), Wyoming (608).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.