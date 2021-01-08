80-year-olds Mercer County residents get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The elderly population in Mercer County got another chance this morning to receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination.

On Thursday morning, The Mercer County Health Department performed a mass vaccination for residents that are 80 years of age or older.

“We have hundreds of doses that we are able to administer to our 80 and older population, which is wonderful because we do know this virus is a severe virus and can affect the elderly in a significant way,” Dr. Steven Stefancic said.

The health department vaccinated nearly 500 residents. A huge turn around compared to Monday January 4, where hundreds of people lined up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and were turned away.

“The first vaccination we had a great showing of individuals. We did receive that dose over New Years and we’re able to give it at the earliest time,” he said.

The doses were distributed on a first-come, fire-serve basis. According Dr. Steven Stefancic, health departments statewide will have a debriefing on how they can improve the vaccination distribution process in the future.

“If an event goes seamless and smoothly we can still improve to make it better,” he said

If you’re a Mercer County resident and have questions regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, you can contact the health department at (304) 324-8367.