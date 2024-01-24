$60,000 in unclaimed property returned to Wyoming County sheriff’s office

The West Virginia Treasurer’s office has returned over $60,000 in unclaimed property to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.

Most of the money came from uncashed vendor checks and insurance proceeds.

“I appreciate the State Treasurer’s Office, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Tax Office, and our Chief Tax Deputy Sherri Bland for notifying the Sheriff’s Department about our lost funds and for assisting us with the claims process,” Wyoming County Sheriff Bradley Ellison said.

Since December, the Treasurer’s office has returned over a million dollars in unclaimed property.

