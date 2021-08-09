5k in honor of fallen trooper to be held in Tazewell

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – Locals in Tazewell will participate in another race in the Miles on Main Series, this time in the honor of fallen Trooper Andrew D. Fox.

Miles on Main is a series of races sponsored by Tazewell Today. This race is called Route to Salute and it’s going to be a 5k taking place on Patriot Day.

Trooper Andrew D. Fox was a native of Tazewell who was tragically killed in the line of duty back in 2012.

The Route to Salute is meant to honor him while giving the community something to do.

“We have such a beautiful area that we live in, we’re invested in our town and we want to see it do well,” Tazewell Today Board Member Jameson Jones said.

The Route to Salute will take place on September 11. Details on how to participate can be found on the Tazewell Today Facebook Page here.

