$50,000 Powerball Ticket purchased in Rivesville, WV

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Lady luck has struck in the Mountain State again as someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 at 7-Eleven on Main Street in Rivesville, WV.

The ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the Power Play option was not purchased.

The ticket holder should sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions to claim their prize.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, and 60, and the Power Ball was 23. Players should check their tickets because are nine ways to win.

