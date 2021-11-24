45th annual YMCA Turkey Trot set for Thanksgiving morning

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A fan favorite Thanksgiving tradition returns to Raleigh County.

The 45th annual YMCA Turkey Trot is set for Thursday morning at the Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex. All ages are invited to participate, with both running and walking options.

“I think it’s an outstanding event,” said YMCA Sports and Rec Director Jason Logan. “45 years, that’s huge to have something last that long in the community. It gives everybody an opportunity to come out, do something healthy right before the holiday season kicks off. Before you go sit down with family and friends.”

Pre-registration for the race will be from 7 – 8 a.m. Thursday at the complex and walkers and runners will begin just after 8:00.

