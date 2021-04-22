43rd annual Mud Pig Day held at Bluefield College

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – A yearly tradition at Bluefield College saw students see a brief return to normalcy on their campus.

Students everywhere are gearing up for final exams after an exhausting spring semester. But at Bluefield College, students are relaxing and unwinding.

For the first time since 2019, they’re celebrating a tradition known as Mud Pig Day.

“It’s the most popular event that we have all year,” said Director of Student Engagement Anne Pelchar. “It’s a chance to come out and have some fun before finals start on Saturday.”

This is the 43rd annual Mud Pig Day. The yearly event was unfortunately canceled last year due to concerns with the pandemic, and the college was ecstatic to bring it back.

“I think our students are very excited, last year of course we were not in session in-person and they missed Mud Pig Day. And so we definitely have a lot of excited students here today.”

Some activities at Mud Pig Day include dart soccer, a cookout, a waterslide and even axe throwing. But one of the most popular events was the chance for students to see the skies of Bluefield and fly in a helicopter.

Anthony Rosa, a student at Bluefield College, was one person excited to see the tradition return with so many activities.

“Being over the mountains is probably one of the top ten coolest things I’ve ever done in my life,” Rosa said. “It was an experience I’ll probably never forget.”

Mud Pig Day began at Bluefield College in the spring of 1979. Just before finals, some students decided to take the day off. And decades later, it’s grown into the highly anticipated yearly tradition.

