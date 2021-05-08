32nd Annual Chamber Classic Golf Tournament held at Fincastle Golf Course

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias went out into the rainy weather for the 32nd Annual Chamber Classic Golf Tournament.

The tournament is put on every year and sponsored by various local businesses. Despite the adverse weather, they saw a decent turnout at the Fincastle Golf Course.

“We’re at Fincastle today,” the Chamber’s President and CEO Jeff Disibbio said. “We’re fighting the weather a little bit but we got some brave souls out there that are still playing through.”

The Chamber of Commerce is an alliance of businesses committed to serving the region. Through events like these, they get businesses to interact with one another and form partnerships.

According to Ben Ramsey, Chairman of the Golf Tournament, it also serves as a fundraiser for the Chamber’s efforts.

“It’s to benefit the Chamber and what all they do for us in the community,” Ramsey said. “It’s a good networking event for us to present businesses in the community and to interact with each other. With COVID, it’s a little bit different as to what we can have with functions.”

The yearly tournament was also held in a similar manner to last year’s. During 2020, they continued to have the tournament during the peak of COVID-19, and it was thanks to the outdoor nature of golf. It’s one of the safest sports you can play in a pandemic.

