28% of West Virginia homeowners behind on mortgage payments fear facing foreclosure

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- According to a LendingTree Quote Wizard report, 28% of West Virginia homeowners fear foreclosure due to delinquent mortgage payments. The delay in payments is primarily due to high housing costs and steady inflation.

Housing costs have increased over 70% nationwide. However, income has only risen 30% over the same period. Critical findings for West Virginia include 28% of people behind on rent and 3% behind on rent and facing eviction. Additionally, reports show that people of color are twice as likely to face eviction or foreclosure.

