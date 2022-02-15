2022 WVSSAC Girls Basketball sectional schedules released

WOAY – With the girls basketball postseason beginning Saturday, the schedule has been announced for all seven sections with area teams. Games will be played at the higher seed unless indicated otherwise.

CLASS AAAA REGION 3 SECTION 2

Wednesday, February 23: #4 Oak Hill @ #1 Greenbrier East; #3 Princeton @ #2 Woodrow Wilson

Friday, February 25: Championship at highest remaining seed

CLASS AAA REGION 3 SECTION 1

Tuesday, February 22: #4 Independence @ #1 PikeView; #3 Westside @ #2 Shady Spring

Thursday, February 24: Championship at highest remaining seed

CLASS AAA REGION 3 SECTION 2

Wednesday, February 23: #4 Midland Trail @ #1 Herbert Hoover; #3 Nicholas County @ #2 Sissonville

Friday, February 25: Championship at highest remaining seed

CLASS AA REGION 3 SECTION 1

Saturday, February 19: #3 Bluefield @ #2 Summers County

Wednesday, February 23: Bluefield/Summers County winner at #1 Wyoming East

CLASS AA REGION 3 SECTION 2

Tuesday, February 22: #3 Liberty @ #2 Mingo Central

Friday, February 25: Liberty/Mingo Central winner @ #1 Chapmanville

CLASS A REGION 3 SECTION 1

Monday, February 21: #5 Greater Beckley Christian @ #4 Mount View

Wednesday, February 23: Greater Beckley/Mount View winner @ #1 James Monroe; #3 Montcalm @ #2 River View

Friday, February 25: Championship at highest remaining seed

CLASS A REGION 3 SECTION 2 (ALL GAMES AT OAK HILL HIGH SCHOOL)

Tuesday, February 22: #3 Meadow Bridge vs. #2 Greenbrier West; #4 Richwood vs. #1 Webster County

Thursday, February 24: Championship game

