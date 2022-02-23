2022 WVSSAC Boys Basketball sectional schedules released

WOAY – With the boys basketball postseason beginning in several days, the schedule has been announced for all seven sections with area teams. Games will be played at the higher seed unless indicated otherwise.
CLASS AAAA REGION 3 SECTION 2
Tuesday, March 1: #4 Oak Hill @ #1 Greenbrier East; #3 Princeton @ #2 Woodrow Wilson
Friday, March 4: Championship at highest remaining seed
CLASS AAA REGION 3 SECTION 1
Monday, February 28: #4 PikeView @ #1 Shady Spring; #3 Independence @ #2 Westside
Wednesday, March 2: Championship at highest remaining seed
CLASS AAA REGION 3 SECTION 2
Wednesday, March 2: #4 Midland Trail @ #1 Herbert Hoover; #3 Sissonville @ #2 Nicholas County
Friday, March 4: Championship at highest remaining seed
CLASS AA REGION 3 SECTION 1
Friday, February 25: #3 Summers County @ #2 Wyoming East
Wednesday, March 2: Summers County/Wyoming East winner at #1 Bluefield
CLASS AA REGION 3 SECTION 2
Tuesday, March 1: #3 Liberty @ #2 Mingo Central
Thursday, March 3: Liberty/Mingo Central winner @ #1 Chapmanville
CLASS A REGION 3 SECTION 1
Monday, February 28: #5 Montcalm @ #4 River View
Tuesday, March 1: Montcalm/River View winner @ #1 James Monroe; #3 Greater Beckley Christian @ #2 Mount View
Thursday, March 3: Championship at Bluefield State College
CLASS A REGION 3 SECTION 2 (ALL GAMES AT OAK HILL HIGH SCHOOL)
Tuesday, March 1: #3 Richwood vs. #2 Greenbrier West; #4 Meadow Bridge vs. #1 Webster County
Thursday, March 3: Championship game