2022 WVSSAC Boys Basketball sectional schedules released

WOAY – With the boys basketball postseason beginning in several days, the schedule has been announced for all seven sections with area teams. Games will be played at the higher seed unless indicated otherwise.

CLASS AAAA REGION 3 SECTION 2

Tuesday, March 1: #4 Oak Hill @ #1 Greenbrier East; #3 Princeton @ #2 Woodrow Wilson

Friday, March 4: Championship at highest remaining seed

CLASS AAA REGION 3 SECTION 1

Monday, February 28: #4 PikeView @ #1 Shady Spring; #3 Independence @ #2 Westside

Wednesday, March 2: Championship at highest remaining seed

CLASS AAA REGION 3 SECTION 2

Wednesday, March 2: #4 Midland Trail @ #1 Herbert Hoover; #3 Sissonville @ #2 Nicholas County

Friday, March 4: Championship at highest remaining seed

CLASS AA REGION 3 SECTION 1

Friday, February 25: #3 Summers County @ #2 Wyoming East

Wednesday, March 2: Summers County/Wyoming East winner at #1 Bluefield

CLASS AA REGION 3 SECTION 2

Tuesday, March 1: #3 Liberty @ #2 Mingo Central

Thursday, March 3: Liberty/Mingo Central winner @ #1 Chapmanville

CLASS A REGION 3 SECTION 1

Monday, February 28: #5 Montcalm @ #4 River View

Tuesday, March 1: Montcalm/River View winner @ #1 James Monroe; #3 Greater Beckley Christian @ #2 Mount View

Thursday, March 3: Championship at Bluefield State College

CLASS A REGION 3 SECTION 2 (ALL GAMES AT OAK HILL HIGH SCHOOL)

Tuesday, March 1: #3 Richwood vs. #2 Greenbrier West; #4 Meadow Bridge vs. #1 Webster County

Thursday, March 3: Championship game

