Governor Justice unveils four-part vacation guide for West Virginia tourism

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The first of its kind in the country, the new four-part vacation guide series highlights all must-see experiences in the Wild and Wonderful.

Governor Jim Justice and his sidekick Baby Dog were in attendance to unveil the new travel guides, as well as the 2022 State Highway Map.

Justice said, “There’s a lot of wrong times to not be proud, but there’s never more opportunity to be proud in every way all of the time.”

Justice was involved throughout the process of creating the vacation guides, as well as hand-selecting photography used on each cover.

Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said, “So each year, he has pushed us to do something new, to do something innovative.”

The four guides focus on different areas as to why West Virginia is a must-visit destination.

Natural Wonders, Mountain Culture, Outdoor Recreation and finally the last guide is dedicated to the newest national park, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

“The designation of the new national park will just bring more and more notoriety.” Justice said, “As it brings more notoriety, that can spawn them to go right to the other goodness we have, but we have led the way with the other goodness with getting a national park.”

The governor and officials also celebrated seven million dollars worth of improvements to the Hawks Nest Museum, as well as the Hawks Nest Lodge.

You can request copies of the new four-part vacation guide here.

