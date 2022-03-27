2022 WOAY Girls Basketball Player of the Year – Hannah Perdue

WOAY Sports is excited to announce the 2022 WOAY Girls Basketball Player of the Year is Hannah Perdue of PikeView High School!

Perdue, a senior, averaged 20 points a game and helped lead the Lady Panthers to a third straight trip to Charleston. Perdue was named to the All-Tournament Team at the state tournament.

WOAY Sports’ Samantha Casano spoke with Perdue earlier this week.

WOAY Girls Basketball Player of the Year History

2016 – Gabby Lupardus, Wyoming East

2017 – Brittney Justice & Whittney Justice, Summers County

2018 – Gabby Lupardus, Wyoming East

2019 – Emily Saunders, Wyoming East

2020 – Liz Cadle, Woodrow Wilson

2021 – Skylar Davidson, Wyoming East

2022 – Hannah Perdue, PikeView

