2022 WOAY Boys Basketball Player of the Year – Shad Sauvage

WOAY Sports is excited to announce the 2022 Boys Basketball Player of the Year is Shad Sauvage of James Monroe High School!

Sauvage, a senior, averaged almost 20 points a game as the Mavericks went on to win the Class A state title, the first boys basketball championship in school history. Sauvage was named to the All-Tournament Team at the state tournament, after averaging 17.7 points in three games, and he was also a First Team All-State selection.

WOAY Sports Director Matt Digby spoke with Sauvage earlier this week.

WOAY Boys Basketball Player of the Year History

2016 – Isaiah Francis, Woodrow Wilson

2017 – Mookie Collier, Bluefield

2018 – Shane Jenkins, Westside

2019 – Noah Midkiff, Greenbrier West

2020 – Tommy Williams, Shady Spring

2021 – Braden Chapman & Cole Chapman, Shady Spring

2022 – Shad Sauvage, James Monroe

