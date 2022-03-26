2022 WOAY Boys Basketball Player of the Year – Shad Sauvage

WOAY Sports is excited to announce the 2022 Boys Basketball Player of the Year is Shad Sauvage of James Monroe High School!
Sauvage, a senior, averaged almost 20 points a game as the Mavericks went on to win the Class A state title, the first boys basketball championship in school history. Sauvage was named to the All-Tournament Team at the state tournament, after averaging 17.7 points in three games, and he was also a First Team All-State selection.
WOAY Sports Director Matt Digby spoke with Sauvage earlier this week.
WOAY Boys Basketball Player of the Year History
2016 – Isaiah Francis, Woodrow Wilson
2017 – Mookie Collier, Bluefield
2018 – Shane Jenkins, Westside
2019 – Noah Midkiff, Greenbrier West
2020 – Tommy Williams, Shady Spring
2021 – Braden Chapman & Cole Chapman, Shady Spring
2022 – Shad Sauvage, James Monroe