2022 Scott Brown Classic Highlights

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from the 2022 Scott Brown Classic!

The A/AA/AAA girls team took home the victory 77-69. PikeView’s Anyah Brown was crowned Game MVP after a 18-point, seven rebound performance.

Other area standouts in the game included Woodrow Wilson’s Olivia Ziolkowski, who tallied 25 points, Greenbrier East’s Daisha Summers, who added 13 points and PikeView’s Hannah Perdue, who scored 16 points.

Wyoming East senior Hannah Blankenship made it to the final round of the girls three-point contest.

The A/AA boys won a nail-biter over the AAA/AAAA team 123-122. Poca standout and UVA commit Isaac McKneely was named MVP in the game following a 19-point showing; he also won the slam dunk competition. Tanner Whitten was runner-up in the dunk competition.

Area standouts in the game included Greater Beckley Christian’s Kaden Smallwood, who tallied 15 points and James Monroe’s Shad Sauvage, who added 10 points. Smallwood and Sauvage both made it to the final round of the boys three-point contest.

Congratulations to all of our area athletes on a successful day and season!

