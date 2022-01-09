2022 NRCTC Invitational concludes in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Check out some of the highlights from a busy final day of the 2022 New River CTC Invitational! The full area high school scoreboard is below.

BOYS

James Monroe 68, Webster County 57

Greenbrier East 81, Greenbrier West 68

Greater Beckley Christian 72, Westside 61

Shady Spring 73, Cabell Midland 61

Logan 64, Woodrow Wilson 46

Mingo Central 54, Liberty 43

GIRLS

Greenbrier East 52, George Washington 38

Summers County 42, Mingo Central 29

University 48, Woodrow Wilson 32

