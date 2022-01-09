2022 NRCTC Invitational concludes in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Check out some of the highlights from a busy final day of the 2022 New River CTC Invitational! The full area high school scoreboard is below.
BOYS
James Monroe 68, Webster County 57
Greenbrier East 81, Greenbrier West 68
Greater Beckley Christian 72, Westside 61
Shady Spring 73, Cabell Midland 61
Logan 64, Woodrow Wilson 46
Mingo Central 54, Liberty 43
GIRLS
Greenbrier East 52, George Washington 38
Summers County 42, Mingo Central 29
University 48, Woodrow Wilson 32
