2022 Girls Basketball State Tournament Preview

WOAY – Four area teams qualified for the girls state basketball tournament this week in Charleston. Three of them are making return trips after appearing in 2021, including defending Class AA state champion Wyoming East. The quarterfinal matchups are below.

TUESDAY, MARCH 8

#7 River View vs. #2 Cameron (A) – 1:00 PM

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

#6 Summers County vs. #3 St. Marys (AA) – 11:15 AM

#7 Charleston Catholic vs. #2 Wyoming East (AA) – 7:15 PM

#5 PikeView vs. #4 Nitro (AAA) – 9:00 PM

