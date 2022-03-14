2022 Boys Basketball State Tournament Preview

WOAY – Five area teams qualified for the boys state basketball tournament this week in Charleston. Two of them are making return trips after appearing in 2021, including defending Class AAA state champion Shady Spring. The quarterfinal matchups are below.

TUESDAY, MARCH 15

#7 Greater Beckley Christian vs. #2 Man (A) – 1:00 PM

#8 Madonna vs. #1 James Monroe (AA) – 5:30 PM

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

#6 Wyoming East vs. #3 Bluefield (AA) – 11:15 AM

#8 North Marion vs. #1 Shady Spring (AAA) – 5:30 PM

