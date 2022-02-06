2022 Battle for the Springhouse – Saturday Highlights

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from the second day of the inaugural Battle for the Springhouse, being played at the Greenbrier’s Colonial Hall! The full area scoreboard for high school basketball is below.

GIRLS

Greenbrier East 82, Bridgeport 51 (Battle for the Springhouse)

Oak Hill 48, Midland Trail 44

BOYS

Bluefield 70, Martinsburg 54 (Battle for the Springhouse)

Cabell Midland 68, Wyoming East 49 (Battle for the Springhouse)

Greenbrier East 60, Woodrow Wilson 44

Princeton 74, Independence 50

Greater Beckley 76, Mercer Christian 67

