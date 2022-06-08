2022 All-State Softball Teams: Class A

WOAY – The Class A girls all-state softball teams were announced Tuesday, as decided by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. Area players receiving all-state honors were:

FIRST TEAM – Shannon Phipps (James Monroe, outfielder), Meghan Gill (Midland Trail, utility)

SECOND TEAM – Sydney Sheets (Midland Trail, catcher)

AREA PLAYERS RECEIVING HONORABLE MENTION – Madison Campbell (Midland Trail), Chezney Skaggs (Midland Trail), Natalie Simon (Montcalm), Julia Herndon (Greenbrier West), Bryleigh Thomas (James Monroe), Brooke Fuller (River View)

