2021 WOAY Girls Basketball Player of the Year – Skylar Davidson

WOAY Sports is pleased to announced Wyoming East senior Skylar Davidson is the 2021 WOAY Girls Basketball Player of the Year!

Davidson averaged almost 17 points and more than five rebounds a game for the Lady Warriors as they won the Class AA state championship. She was named captain of the All-State First Team, as voted on by the WVSWA. She will her continue her career as a student-athlete next fall at Glenville State College.

WOAY Sports’ Trevor Denton caught up with Davidson earlier this week to talk about her career.

WOAY Girls Basketball Player of the Year History

2016 – Gabby Lupardus, Wyoming East

2017 – Brittney Justice & Whittney Justice, Summers County

2018 – Gabby Lupardus, Wyoming East

2019 – Emily Saunders, Wyoming East

2020 – Liz Cadle, Woodrow Wilson

2021 – Skylar Davidson, Wyoming East

Related