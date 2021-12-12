2021 WOAY Football Player of the Year – Atticus Goodson

WOAY Sports is pleased to announce Independence senior Atticus Goodson is the 2021 WOAY Football Player of the Year!

Goodson is the first two-time recipient of the award since it began in 2015. He led the Patriots with 1,896 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns this season, and was the offensive captain on the All-State First Team. He was one of the key contributors in the Patriots’ playoff run to the Super Six, including standout performances against Roane County in the quarterfinals and Bluefield in the semifinals.

WOAY Football Player of the Year History

2015 – Zayvion Lawson, Greenbrier East

2016 – Will Fenton, Fayetteville

2017 – Mookie Collier, Bluefield

2018 – Austin Isaacs, Midland Trail

2019 – Noah Brown, Greenbrier West

2020 – Atticus Goodson, Independence

