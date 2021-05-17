2021 WOAY Boys Basketball Players of the Year – Braden & Cole Chapman

WOAY Sports is pleased to announce Shady Spring sophomores Braden & Cole Chapman are the 2021 WOAY Boys Basketball Players of the Year!

The two played pivotal roles in the Tigers’ run to the Class AAA state championship; Braden contributed as one of the team’s key scorers, while Cole operated as an assist provider and floor general. One early-season game saw Braden score 37 points, while Cole recorded a triple-double in the same matchup.

WOAY Sports Director Matt Digby spoke with the Chapman twins earlier this week.

WOAY Boys Basketball Player of the Year History

2016 – Isaiah Francis, Woodrow Wilson

2017 – Mookie Collier, Bluefield

2018 – Shane Jenkins, Westside

2019 – Noah Midkiff, Greenbrier West

2020 – Tommy Williams, Shady Spring

2021 – Braden Chapman & Cole Chapman, Shady Spring

