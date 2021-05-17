2021 WOAY Boys Basketball Players of the Year – Braden & Cole Chapman

WOAY Sports is pleased to announce Shady Spring sophomores Braden & Cole Chapman are the 2021 WOAY Boys Basketball Players of the Year!
The two played pivotal roles in the Tigers’ run to the Class AAA state championship; Braden contributed as one of the team’s key scorers, while Cole operated as an assist provider and floor general. One early-season game saw Braden score 37 points, while Cole recorded a triple-double in the same matchup.
WOAY Sports Director Matt Digby spoke with the Chapman twins earlier this week.
WOAY Boys Basketball Player of the Year History
2016 – Isaiah Francis, Woodrow Wilson
2017 – Mookie Collier, Bluefield
2018 – Shane Jenkins, Westside
2019 – Noah Midkiff, Greenbrier West
2020 – Tommy Williams, Shady Spring
2021 – Braden Chapman & Cole Chapman, Shady Spring