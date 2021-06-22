2021 Softball/Baseball State Tournament Preview

WOAY – Three area teams will represent Southern West Virginia in Kanawha County this week for the softball and baseball state tournaments. The softball games will all take place Tuesday & Wednesday at Little Creek Park in South Charleston, while the baseball games will be at Appalachian Power Park in downtown Charleston. Guaranteed games for area teams are below.

SOFTBALL

Midland Trail vs. Ritchie County – 9:30 AM Tuesday (Lady Patriots will also play Petersburg or Wahama Tuesday afternoon)

Independence vs. Oak Glen – 9:45 AM Tuesday (Lady Patriots will also play Herbert Hoover or Sissonville Tuesday afternoon)

BASEBALL

Independence vs. North Marion – 10:00 AM Friday

