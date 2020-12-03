2021 schedule revealed for Appalachian League

WOAY – Earlier this year, Major League Baseball and USA Baseball announced plans for a new format for the Appalachian League. All 10 cities that were previously part of the league when it was affiliated with Minor League Baseball, including Bluefield and Princeton, will continue to have teams.

The league announced its 2021 schedule on Wednesday, with all teams slated to begin play on June 3. Princeton will open with two home games against Burlington, while Burlington would go to Kingsport. The first Mercer Cup rivalry meeting would be June 15 at Hunnicutt Field in Princeton.

Teams will play two-game series, with most Mondays being designated off days. There will be a three-day break July 5-7, along with an All-Star Game break in late July. The championship game is scheduled for August 9.

The current 2021 schedule can be found here.