2021 schedule released for Toughman Contest

WOAY – West Virginia Sports Promotions announced Friday a tentative schedule for the 2021 Toughman Contest, with multiple events planned for around the state. Most events in 2020 were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are currently eight events scheduled, including one at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center March 26-27. It will be the 41st year Beckley has hosted a Toughman event. Summersville is not on the current list of site hosts.

Below are the dates and current locations for the 2021 Toughman Contest schedule.

February 19-20: WesBanco Arena (Wheeling)

February 26-27: Berkeley Recreation Center (Martinsburg)

March 12-13: Elkins High School (Elkins)

MARCH 26-27: Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center (Beckley)

April 9-10: Mountain Health Arena (Huntington)

April 16-17: Greater Cumberland Regional Airport (Wiley Ford)

April 23-24: Nathan Goff Armory (Clarksburg)

May 7-8: Parkersburg High School Field House (Parkersburg)