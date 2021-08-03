2021 preseason begins for high school football

BECKLEY, WV & OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The 2021 preseason is underway for high school fall sports in West Virginia, with some teams wasting little time starting their activities.

After multiple years discussing it, Woodrow Wilson opened their practices with a midnight session at Van Meter Stadium on Monday. For the coaches and players, it was a new but enjoyable experience as they prepare for their season opener against Riverside.

Oak Hill opened their preseason on Monday, eager for a promising season this fall. The Red Devils only played six games in 2020 due to COVID-19, but were in contention for the Class AAA playoffs going into Week 11; they’re determined to improve on the 3-3 record.

WOAY Sports’ preseason previews of area football teams will begin this weekend!

