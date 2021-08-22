2021 Football Preview: Westside Renegades

CLEAR FORK, WV (WOAY) – After a coaching change in May, the Westside Renegades want to play with more toughness in 2021.

“We want to outhit people, we want to out-tackle people, I want to out-block people, I want to not turn the football over and the wins or losses with come with it,” said new head coach Tyler Dunigan.

While Dunigan had little time to prepare for this off-season, he does have a major advantage entering his first season in charge. Star quarterback Jaxon Cogar returns for his junior season.

“He’s just a beast,” Dunigan said.

Westside 2021 schedule

August 27: at Wyoming East

September 3: at Oak Hill

September 10: vs Man

September 17: at PikeView

September 24: at Independence

October 1: vs. Shady Spring

October 8: vs. Liberty

October 15: vs. Nicholas County

October 22: vs. Tug Valley

October 29: at Mount View

