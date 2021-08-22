2021 Football Preview: Westside Renegades

CLEAR FORK, WV (WOAY) – After a coaching change in May, the Westside Renegades want to play with more toughness in 2021.
“We want to outhit people, we want to out-tackle people, I want to out-block people, I want to not turn the football over and the wins or losses with come with it,” said new head coach Tyler Dunigan.
While Dunigan had little time to prepare for this off-season, he does have a major advantage entering his first season in charge. Star quarterback Jaxon Cogar returns for his junior season.
“He’s just a beast,” Dunigan said.
Westside 2021 schedule
August 27: at Wyoming East
September 3: at Oak Hill
September 10: vs Man
September 17: at PikeView
September 24: at Independence
October 1: vs. Shady Spring
October 8: vs. Liberty
October 15: vs. Nicholas County
October 22: vs. Tug Valley
October 29: at Mount View