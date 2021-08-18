2021 Football Preview: Princeton Tigers

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – After struggling the three seasons prior, Princeton football turned a corner in 2020, resulting in a first playoff appearance since 2015. Now the Tigers aim to prove they are back for good in Class AAA contention.

Last year’s squad only had five seniors, but they were very influential players; all five signed letters of intent to play football in college. But Princeton does bring back many returning starters, including quarterback Grant Cochran.

The Tigers open the season on the road, but that game is followed by four straight contests at Hunnicutt Stadium.

Princeton 2021 schedule

August 27: at Lincoln County

September 3: vs. Bluefield

September 10: vs. Oak Hill

September 17: vs. Linsly

September 24: vs. Woodrow Wilson

October 1: at Lord Botetourt

October 15: at Hedgesville

October 22: vs. Bridgeport

October 29: at Greenbrier East

November 5: at Parkersburg South

