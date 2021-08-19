2021 Football Preview: Liberty Raiders

GLEN DANIEL, WV (WOAY) – Liberty football has come a long way from the winless season in 2017. But even with an undefeated regular season in 2020, the Raiders say they’re not done improving.

There are many reasons for the Raiders to be excited about the upcoming year, apart from the chance to prove that 2020 was not a one-year deal. The new turf field in Glen Daniel is ready, and Liberty will play its first three games of the season at home.

Kicking off 2021 is the “Battle of ’76” against Raleigh County rivals Independence. Liberty came behind from an early deficit to win last year’s meeting in Coal City, and players and coaches believe a good result August 27 could be the start of another memorable year.

Liberty 2021 schedule

August 27: vs. Independence

September 10: vs. PikeView

September 17: vs. Logan

September 24: at Clay County

October 1: vs. Wayne

October 8: at Westside

October 15: at Scott

October 22: at James Monroe

October 29: vs. Shady Spring

November 5: at Wyoming East

