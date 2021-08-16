2021 Football Preview: Independence Patriots

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – When it comes to Independence, the Goodson brothers draw the bulk of attention.

And it’s deserved. Last season, Atticus rushed for over 1,600 yards in just eight games, while Cyrus hauled in six touchdown receptions. But the dynamic duo didn’t do it all alone.

“My offensive line is really good and our defense is really good too,” said senior quarterback Logan Phalin. “No one really talks about it.”

With 18 starters returning, Independence brings back one of the most experienced groups in the region. And the team believes a strong showing against Fairmont in the state quarterfinals means they belong amongst the state’s elite.

“It showed us that we are just real close to being able to push for a state championship,” said senior offensive lineman Joel Garretson.

Independence 2021 schedule

August 27: at Liberty

September 10: vs. Poca

September 17: vs. Shady Spring

September 24: vs. Westside

October 1: at Summers County

October 8: at Midland Trail

October 15: vs. Man

October 22: at Nicholas County

October 29: vs. Wyoming East

Related