2021 Football Preview: Greenbrier West Cavaliers

CHARMCO, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier West football has advanced to the Class A quarterfinals each of the past two seasons, but many of the key contributors from those runs have since graduated.

At the same time, that’s provided a chance for the 2021 squad to keep that run going. While this year’s senior class may not have as many members as previous classes, they’ve taken note of what worked in both 2019 & 2020, and hope to replicate that this fall.

The Cavaliers open the season with two road games before their first home contest against James Monroe.

Greenbrier West 2021 schedule

August 27: at Buffalo

September 3: at Summers County

September 10: vs. James Monroe

September 17: vs. Webster County

October 1: at Meadow Bridge

October 8: vs. Pocahontas County

October 15: at Richwood

October 22: at Sherman

October 29: vs. Midland Trail

November 5: vs. Mount View

