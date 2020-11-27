2020 Super Six games moved to Charleston

WOAY – The WVSSAC confirmed Friday that this year’s high school football state championship games, known as the “Super Six,” will be played in Charleston this year instead of at Wheeling Island Stadium.

Wheeling had been the host site of the Super Six every year since 1994; the WVSSAC announced in February the contract to host games had been extended through the 2023 season. However, high COVID-19 numbers in Ohio County brought up this change.

Laidley Field in Charleston will host the championship games for the first time since 1993. At this time, SSAC officials say they will proceed with the usual schedule of games; the Class AA championship would be 7 PM on December 4, the AAA championship at noon on December 5, and the Class A championship at 7 PM on December 5. That may be adjusted depending on this Saturday’s COVID-19 statewide map.

Bluefield is scheduled to host Fairmont Senior in the Class AA semifinals at 4 PM tomorrow. The Beavers have made the Super Six each of the past three years.