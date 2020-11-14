2020 Football Playoff Preview: Princeton Tigers

WOAY – Princeton football is back in the Class AAA playoffs for the first time since 2015. As the #10 seed, they would travel to Wheeling Park Sunday at 5 PM.

That game will only be played, however, if Ohio County is gold or better on Saturday’s statewide color-coded map; they were in the orange zone on November 7.

After struggling for the past three years, the Tigers put together a 6-2 regular season, with the only losses coming to Mercer County rival Bluefield in close fashion. In the wins, they recorded an average of 48.5 points per game.

According to area statistics, Princeton has one of the top quarterbacks (Grant Cochran) and wide receivers (Ethan Parsons) in Southern West Virginia, while Amir Powell is a playmaker on both sides of the ball.

Should Wheeling Park be unable to play Sunday, Princeton would advance to the quarterfinals to face the winner of Ripley-South Charleston.