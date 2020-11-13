2020 Football Playoff Preview: Midland Trail Patriots

WOAY – Midland Trail is back in the Class A playoffs for a fourth consecutive, and is scheduled to host Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.

The game’s status depends on whether or not Putnam County can be in the gold zone or better when the statewide color-coded map is updated on Saturday; Putnam was orange on November 7. If the county remains orange, Midland Trail would be given a win by forfeit and advance to the quarterfinals.

The two schools met in Hico in late October, in what would be Midland Trail’s only home game of the regular season; the Bison won 7-0 in double overtime. In their four road games, all wins, the Patriots have scored 31 points a game on average.

Should Sunday’s game go ahead, kickoff is set for 3 PM.