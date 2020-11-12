2020 Football Playoff Preview: Greenbrier West Cavaliers

WOAY – Greenbrier West is back in the West Virginia high school playoffs for a second straight year, and they have home-field advantage through the semifinals.

As the #2 seed, the Cavaliers are slated to host Madonna Saturday evening in Charmco. The two met in the 2013 Class A title game, with Madonna winning 24-14.

This year’s Greenbrier West has scored an average of more than 50 points a game, led by many contributors, among them reigning WOAY Football Player of the Year Noah Brown. Last year, they reached the Class A quarterfinals with a playoff win over Tygarts Valley.

Kickoff in Charmco is scheduled for 7:30 Saturday evening.