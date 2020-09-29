2020 Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Program in Princeton & Bluefield

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Drive-thru service for flu shots will be available in the Princeton Community Hospital south parking lot near the Princeton Rec Center on October 5, 6, and 7 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

To receive your flu shot in Princeton you can visit the Princeton Community Hospital at 122 Twelfth Street, Princeton, WV 24740

Drive-thru service for flu shots will be available at PCH Bluefield (formerly BRMC) at the old main entrance on October 8 and 9 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The address is 500 Cherry Street, Bluefield, WV, 24701

If you have insurance, please bring your card and information with you when you come for the shot. You personally will not be responsible for paying for the shot, whether or not you are insured.

Watch for directional signage on both the Princeton and PCH Bluefield campuses.

Flu shots for everyone age 12 and over while supplies last. Parental consent required for anyone under 18 years of age.

* Should an emergency arise requiring a helicopter landing at the back-up site at PCH, it may become necessary to temporarily suspend the drive-thru flu shots in the PCH south parking lot, just until we are

given the all-clear.