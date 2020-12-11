2020 Class AAA All-State Football Teams

WOAY – The Class AAA All-State football teams were announced Friday, as decided by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. Area players named to the two teams or receiving honorable mention are listed below.

FIRST TEAM – Ethan Parsons (Princeton, wide receiver), Colby Piner (Greenbrier East, utility offense)

SECOND TEAM – Grant Cochran (Princeton, quarterback), Josiah Honaker (Princeton, wide receiver), Ethan Vargo-Thomas (Oak Hill, kicker)

HONORABLE MENTION – Reece Burton (Princeton), Eli Campbell (Princeton), Jace Colucci (Woodrow Wilson), Keynan Cook (Woodrow Wilson), Maddex McMillen (Woodrow Wilson), Amir Powell (Princeton), Eli Selvey (Oak Hill), Te’amo Shelton (Oak Hill), Quentin Wilson (Greenbrier East)